Reason for the WWE commentary switch, Sting honored, Black Taurus note

– According to PWInsider, the reason for the commentary switch is because WWE wants to see how Kevin Patrick would do without Michael Cole leading the commentary. The feeling is that Patrick “really needs to step it up” is he wants to stay as lead announcer on Smackdown.

– Black Taurus has announced that he has left AAA and is now a free agent.

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated has awarded Sting the Stanley Weston Award for Lifetime Achievement in Pro Wrestling.

