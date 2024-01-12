NXT Live / Dade City, Fl / Fri Jan 12, 2024

The Complete Results from the Armory:

Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

2. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne defeat Kennedy Cummins and Jaida Parker

3. Trey Bearhill defeats Lexis King

4. Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

5. Joe Gacy defeats Javier Bernal

6. NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin /

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

7. Roxanne Perez / Kelani Jordan / Karmen Petrovic defeat Arianna Grace / Elektra Lopez / Kiana James

8. Dijack defeats Keanu Carver

9. NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen

10. Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Lyra Valkyria defeats Cora Jade. NOTE: Cora Jade suffers a knee injury and is assisted in the ring by referees and WWE medical personnel, then taken to the back.

