NWA grappler survives an attempted carjacking

National Wrestling Alliance star and cancer survivor Blk Jeez, legal name Darnell Kittrell, survived an attempted carjacking on Thursday, January 11, at approximately 7pm in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kittrell, who was in his vehicle, was approached by four masked men. In the course of the incident, there was a struggle. One of the assailants shot Kittrell in the hip, resulting in him suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

Kittrell, who possesses a permit to carry a gun, used his legally registered firearm to defend himself and returned fire. The suspects fled the scene in another vehicle, and investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage for leads. Kittrell was taken to a local hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Scheduled to make his return to action at NWA “Paranoia” on Saturday January 13 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after a courageous battle with cancer, Kittrell faced a setback due to the incident. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the spring of 2023, a form of blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow, Kittrell’s journey has been one of resilience, strength and determination.

In response to the incident, Kittrell expressed his gratitude for the support, stating, “I was looking forward to making my NWA return this weekend. I would love to make the trip regardless of the soreness and pain that I’m in. However, my gut tells me to stay home with my family this weekend. I look forward to making my return at the next NWA event. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support.”

NWA President Billy Corgan shared his sentiments, wishing Blk Jeez a speedy recovery and expressing anticipation for his return to NWA shows. “We stand by Blk Jeez during this challenging time and wish him a swift recovery. His strength and resilience has inspired us all, and we eagerly await his return to the NWA ring. Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time.”

