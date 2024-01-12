Jim Ross wants to call Sting’s retirement match with Tony Schiavone

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted that his AEW contract will expire on February 14 and had talks with AEW President Tony Khan to join the commentary booth for Sting’s last match.

Sting’s retirement will be part of the Revolution pay-per-view, scheduled for March 3, two weeks after his contract runs out, and it looks like Khan is onboard for having JR on the mic for this special occasion.

“I mentioned that to Tony Khan last night. He agreed. It’s only right. It makes sense,” Ross told his co-host Conrad Thompson. “I think there’s money in Schiavone and I working together. Not just in Greensboro, but going forward, sporadically. And we have great chemistry. We’ve never lost that.”

Ross acknowledged he needs a new deal offered so he can definitely be there come March 3 and wants to finish his career in AEW.

