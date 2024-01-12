Initial plan for AEW Revolution, update on JR’s contractual status

– According to Fightful Select, as of several weeks ago, the Young Bucks versus Sting and Darby was the initial plan for Revolution and Sting was on board with the match. Sting is expected to receive a proper send-off that has reportedly been very important to non-other than Tony Khan.

– Jim Ross says that his AEW contract expires next month, though he’s hoping to renew the deal. On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross and his co-host Conrad Thompson had a converrsation where JR confirmed that his deal was up on February 14th.

When Thompson told JR that it would be a “a pretty sweet renewal for Mr. Tony Khan,” Ross replied (per Fightful):

“I hope so. I would like to finish up in AEW. I have to be realistic about things. These birthdays, I’m the same age as (Nick) Saban and (Bill) Belichick. I just love working with [AEW].”

JR was at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and called the Sting and Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita main event.

