Elimination Chamber in Perth crosses 40,000 tickets sold

In their first update on the Elimination Chamber live from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, ticket tracking service @WrestleTix has estimated that there are nearly 42,000 tickets sold for the show while the current setup calls for almost 46,000 seats.

The map on Ticketmaster shows a total of 59,000 seats but not all sections of the massive stadium are open, including parts of the upper decks.

With just over 40 days to go for the show, WWE will need to go into overdrive to sell thousands of more tickets to make this close to a sell out. Some prices have already been reduced after initial prices were really, really expensive.

There are rumors that Roman Reigns vs The Rock could be happening on this show and if that is the case, more tickets will undoubtedly be sold for the event. Promotion for this event will start after the Royal Rumble.

This is already the highest-grossing and most-attended Elimination Chamber in history and it will be the second stadium show in a row for WWE when it comes to premium live events this year.

