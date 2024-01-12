Backlash France tickets on general sale today

Combo tickets for Backlash France and the Smackdown on the eve of the premium live event went on general sale this morning on Ticketmaster.fr.

The bulk of the tickets were gone during the pre-sale held on Wednesday as thousands of tickets were distributed at a very expensive price range. The first seven tiers of ticket blocks quickly sold out, leaving the even more expensive floor and ringside seats up for grabs.

Ticket prices are €118, €190, €256, €327, €382, €492, €652, €982, €1,312, €1,928, €2,258, and €2,753 for ringside.

Both shows will be held at the brand new LDLC Arena in Lyon, an arena which holds up to 16,000 fans.

No single tickets were made available.

