A look at the 2023 Rampage television ratings

Rampage was clearly the biggest loser among all AEW and WWE television shows in 2023, with its audience and 18-49 demo both plummeting to record lows. The Friday 10PM broadcast seems to be an afterthought for the company and the audience tuned out most weeks.

Rampage drew an average of 377,385 viewers in 2023, down from the 463,519 it did in 2022, a drop of 86,134 viewers. It’s 18-49 demo in 2023 was a 0.11, down 0.04 from the 0.15 it did the prior year.

The show crossed the half a million viewers mark just three times in 2023, down from the 13 times it did in 2022. Rampage did over 600,000 viewers just once, the same from 2022.

The most-watched episode of Rampage last year was the April 14 episode which drew 639,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in 18-49. That was a year-high for both numbers. The January 6 episode pulled in 551,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating to take second place while the January 13 episode did 513,000 and 0.13 in 18-49 to round up the top three.

On the other end, the November 25 episode was the least-watched of the year with just 265,000 viewers tuning in and a 0.08 rating in 18-49. The November 17 show had 280,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating while the February 17 show had 287,000 viewers but a year-low 0.07 rating in 18-49.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

