WWE and Warner Bros. Discovery sign new TV in Italy

Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new multi-year deal with WWE in Italy, making WBD properties the exclusive home of WWE in the country.

Discovery+ will continue to broadcast live Raw and Smackdown with original English commentary while NXT will be available on-demand on Discovery+ as well.

WWE fans can also see the highlights of Raw, Smackdown and NXT with the Italian commentary of Luca Franchini and Michele Posa on DMAX, the free-to-air channel of Warner Bros. Discovery. Full episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT with Italian commentary will be available on-demand on Discovery+.

The recap shows Bottom Line and Afterburn will also continue to air on Discovery+.

