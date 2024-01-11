Update on The Undertaker, Riddle on teaming with Hardy, WWE trademark, and more

– Matt Riddle claims Jeff Hardy was uncomfortable teaming with him as the ‘Hardy Bros’ since it was too similar to the ‘Hardy Boys.’

– On January 7th, WWE filed for the “Final Testament” term.

– Mike Chioda (Monday Mailbag pod via AdFreeShows) says The Undertaker looks in great shape after having some (successful) surgeries done and says he thinks Taker’s got one more match in him & could see him doing one more match.

– As seen during this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight to close the show. During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized the match…

“What was ‘Street Fight’ about that match? This whole ‘street fight’ thing is bulls**t. It’s like a No Holds Barred Match. Dusty [Rhodes] was the king of the street fight. It felt like a regular wrestling match to me. Like if it’s gonna be Street Fight then throw everything out the window and give me a Street Fight. If the biggest pop of the night is the furniture there might be a little bit of an issue with the talent or the match.”

(quote: WrestlingInc.com)

