Update on Bo Dallas/WWE, Riddle on a possible Goldberg match, Jericho vs. MVP tidbit

– PWInsider confirms that Bo Dallas is still employed and paid by WWE, despite not being on TV.

– During Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager: Part Deux – Second Wave, back in January of 2020 there was an altercation between Jericho and former WWE US Champion MVP, where there were heated words exchanged that resulted in MVP knocking out Chris Jericho, reports Cassidy Haynes.

– Matt Riddle on potential match against Bill Goldberg:

“I personally would love to work with William Goldberg, he would be a great match. I think I could get something out of him that people haven’t seen in years and I think it’d be great for business. It’d be really good for me, but at the end of the day, you can’t – if he wants to do it, he’ll do it, if he needs to do it, he’ll do it.

There’s a couple of places we could do that, I would imagine, you know maybe in AEW, TNA or NJPW. If it was going to happen, it would probably in AEW.”

