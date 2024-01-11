TNA REPORT, 1/11/24

TNA Wrestling Hype Show, hosted by Tom Hannifan.

This is the go home show for TNA Hard to Kill on Saturday. Hard to Kill is Saturday at 8pm.

Tonight is a hype show for the event.

Match 1. They start with a ladies match in which Tasha Steelz won the first ever ladies Ultimate X Match in 2022.

Match 2. Trent Seven and Speedball Mike Bailey get a win over The Rascalz at Final Resolution. The Rascalz beat down the champs, who were at ringside post match.

The Grizzled Young Vets make their debut in a 4 way VS Mike Bailey and Trent Seven, The Rascalz and TNA Tag Champs the ABC at Hard to Kill. The GYVs cut a promo on a Florida Boardwalk, saying they are coming.

Scott D’Amore gives Trinity the TNA new Championship belt.

Match 3. Tommy Dreamer VS Crazzy Steve from November of 2023. The Match ended with Steve getting forked in the face and crawling up the ramp laughing at the pain. They will meet again at Hard to Kill for the Digital Media Championship in a no DQ match. Dreamer was apparently DQ’d, but he retained.

Match 4. Kushida pins Mike Bailey in the next match from August of 2023. Kushida and Vikingo will face Chris Sabin for the X Division Championship at Hard To Kill in a 3 way dance.

It is announced that Alex Hammerstone will face Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill.

Match 5. Jonah is defeated by Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill 2022 .

There will be a face to face interview between Moose and World Champion, Alex Shelley tonight before the telecast ends. They will face off at Hard to Kill.

Jordynn Grace will face Trinity for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Hard to Kill.

Match 6. At Slammiversary 2022 we saw the first ever, Queen of the Mountain Match. Jordynne Grace won the match defeating Savannah Evans, Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and Deonna Purrazzo. Tasha Steelz lost her title to Grace.

We get a highlight package of both Josh Alexander and Moose winning their first World Championships. Josh tapped Christian. Moose called his shot and won the belt immediately. He speared Alexander and won the title. We then get a clip of Alex Shelley shell shocking Maclin to his first World Title. Moose will challenge Shelley for the TNA World Title at Hard to Kill.

Shelley and Moose meet in street clothes with Tom Hannifan. Shelley is now the 3rd longest champion in the promotions history. Moose says he is no longer a character, he is now just himself, Moose. Both are asked by media if the there is pressure since this is the return of TNA. Both are not intimidated. Sean Ross Sapp asked what the rebirth of TNA means to them. Moose says Impact made TNA better. Not TNA will return and become even better. Shelley says he is a true original TNA member. He says he is the top of the mountain now, and won’t lose the title at this ppv. Shelley ask what his goals are. He says he wants to be dominate. He wants to prove he belongs to be the man. He will defend the title more and better. Moose was asked what it would be like to be the new champion, in this new version of the promotion. He says he will be a monster and bring it to an even higher place. Moose then says he will be the face of the company. Shelley takes issue with that. Moose towers over Shelley in a standoff, but Shelley says this is his house now and going forward.

The show ends.

