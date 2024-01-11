The Rock ready to make history and do things never done before in WWE

The Rock has promised that together with WWE, they will “make history” in a post on social media.

The post featured a video produced highlighting his return on the Day 1 Raw in San Diego as Johnson narrated what it felt to be back home.

“These ‘electrifying’ nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana — the CHILLS,” The Rock wrote on the post. “And now we make history, raise the bar and do things that have never been done before in @wwe. We go all out. And all in.”

The Rock dropped a bombshell at the end of his Day 1 Raw appearance, suggesting he wants to sit at the head of the table, a place reserved for the current champion Roman Reigns.

