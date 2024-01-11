NXT rating for 01/09/2024

This week’s episode of NXT drew 722,000 viewers, down 46,000 viewers from the New Year’s Evil episode of last week. The show drew a 0.21 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from last time around and placed #6 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

