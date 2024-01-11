Mickie James on what match should main event WM 40, Hardy on the team for the future of tag teams

– On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy named which tag team he thinks is the best in AEW right now.

“The people that I think currently are on the best run of their careers and are doing great stuff are FTR,” Hardy said. “But they aren’t necessarily the future. They are the present. I think they are going to be a top tag team for a little while to come, obviously.”

Hardy also discussed who he thinks is the future of tag team wrestling, naming Aussie Open.

“Aussie Open, I think they have the potential to be the future of tag team wrestling for a long time,” Hardy said. “I feel like they are very solid from a foundation of like psychology-wise as far as working. On top of that, they can do all the modern-day, new-age stuff, too.”

– During an edition of Busted Open Radio, wrestling veteran Mickie James commented on The Rock potentially facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes…

“You know, I love Cody. He’s my friend, he’s my brother, and I’m excited to see him shine. He’s freaking killing [it], but if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I’m looking for Roman and Rock.”

“The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot.”

