Jeff Hardy’s IG post, Ospreay on Kazuchika Okada, Rampage match announced

– Eddie Kingston defends the AEW Continental Crown Championship against Wheeler Yuta this Friday night.

– Will Ospreay on how Kazuchika Okada helped him out big time during his first tour in Japan: (via GameSpot)

“I could tell you guys stories about the first tour I was in Japan. One time my [debit] card for some strange reason just deactivated. I guess it was because it was abroad and they saw a large sum of money come out of my account and my bank just shut it down.

I couldn’t get a hold of my bank to turn it back on, so Okada took care of me.”

– Jeff Hardy on Instagram….

It was so fantastic to see the Young Bucks return to #AEWDynamite. They’re the greatest tag team of this generation & The Tag Team GOATs acknowledge that. Proud of them for stepping up & calling out The Stinger. Just so you know – Without us, the #LivingLegends, there would be no… pic.twitter.com/P1KJtimf5S — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

