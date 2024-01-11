Jeff Hardy’s IG post, Ospreay on Kazuchika Okada, Rampage match announced

Jan 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Eddie Kingston defends the AEW Continental Crown Championship against Wheeler Yuta this Friday night.

Will Ospreay on how Kazuchika Okada helped him out big time during his first tour in Japan: (via GameSpot)

“I could tell you guys stories about the first tour I was in Japan. One time my [debit] card for some strange reason just deactivated. I guess it was because it was abroad and they saw a large sum of money come out of my account and my bank just shut it down.

I couldn’t get a hold of my bank to turn it back on, so Okada took care of me.”

Jeff Hardy on Instagram….

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Iyo Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal