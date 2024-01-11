CJ Perry says she will undergo second surgery next week due to MRSA

In an update on her health status, CJ Perry wrote from hospital that she will be undergoing a second surgery next week and doctors are draining the MRSA infection daily.

“Flesh and scabs cut out of my finger again today. Antibiotics again. Possible full-blown second surgery next week but I would risk it all again for my ex-clients, future clients, and current clients,” Perry wrote.

She returned quickly on AEW TV after a five-day hospital stint with a taped up finger which had not healed properly yet. She also posted a pretty gross photo of her purple, inflamed finger which does not look good at all and clearly requires serious medical attention.

Perry got the infection from a splinter she suffered on her finger backstage at Dynamite. The infection traveled from her finger to other parts of her body and was admitted to hospital after that. It was later determined to be MRSA, which could be fatal if left untreated.

