Bully Ray on Tony Khan: “You are allowing people to get to you”

Bully Ray on Tony Khan’s recent Twitter antics:

“What I saw last night [left] even the fanbase with a bad taste in their mouths. What good did it do? Nothing. Zero. You are allowing people to get to you. You are showing the world that social media is bothering you…”

“If I was sitting alone with Tony Khan in a room, and he was lucid and open-minded, I would say, ‘Tony, when it comes to this stuff, put down the phone.’ Keep your social media positive. … Use it all for good. Once you start doing this stuff, people are going to turn on you, and last night, I saw a significant amount of people turning on him…”

(Busted Open Radio)

