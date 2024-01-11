AEW leaves Jericho’s Judas theme playing to drown out boos

In an effort to drown out any boos that he might have received during his appearance on Dynamite, AEW left Chris Jericho’s theme Judas playing as he came out to save Sammy Guevara.

After Big Bill attacked Guevara following his match with Ricky Starks, Jericho’s theme kicked in and Jericho stormed out to the ring and all four brawled all over Daily’s Place.

While there were some boos, fans sang along to Judas and the song kept playing till they cut to the next segment, something which was never done before.

Jericho and Guevara take on the tag team champions at the Battle of the Belts IX broadcast this Saturday on TNT.

