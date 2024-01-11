AEW debuts new World title on Dynamite

AEW debuted a slightly-different AEW World title last night on Dynamite, carried by champion Samoa Joe.

The custom MJF Burberry title is no longer following his loss at Worlds End and Joe paraded around with the new bling at Daily’s Place last night. The title features a slightly different design and what’s most notable, screwable side plates.

The side plates replace the AEW logo and the AEW logo moved instead of the world plates which were above and below the logo. Side plates are common in most of the WWE titles as they display the name or the logo of whoever is the champion at the time.

This is the third version of the AEW World title.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

