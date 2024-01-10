WWE hires Kevin Dunn’s replacement

WWE sent out the following press release…

STAMFORD, Conn., January 9, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that media industry veteran Lee Fitting has joined the company this week as Head of Media & Production.

“Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE’s growth.”

Fitting brings more than two decades of production experience to WWE from ESPN, where he oversaw production for tentpole properties including Monday Night Football, College GameDay, the College Football Playoff, and many other properties within the Disney portfolio.

Distributed in 25 languages across 165 countries, WWE delivers new and live programming to fans 52 weeks a year. Its flagship shows, including Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT; Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble; and award-winning slate of original programs reach more than one billion homes globally.

This news comes just a couple of weeks after longtime WWE executive Kevin Dunn left the company after nearly 40 years.

