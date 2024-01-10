Samoa Joe to defend the AEW World title next week

Jan 10, 2024 - by James Walsh

A world title match has been announced for the January 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Samoa Joe will be defending the gold against FTW Champion HOOK on next week’s show, which takes place from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. This will be the King of Television’s first defense of the world title since he won it from MJF at Worlds End.

