Raw rating for 01/08/2024

Facing the college football championship game on ESPN which did a whopping 24.2 million viewers, Raw suffered a big drop in the ratings, ending the night with an average of 1,464,000 viewers, down 286,000 viewers from the prior week.

The show opened with 1,539,000 viewers in the first hour and it was a slippery slope from there, with 1,486,000 viewers in the second hour and then 1,367,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw had 0.45, 0.44, and 0.43 ratings in the 18-49 demo for an average of 0.44, down 0.14 from last week. The show was #6, #7, and #9 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with all the others in the top 10 related to college football.

Raw more than doubled the next entertainment show but this was the least-watched episode of Raw since November 20.

