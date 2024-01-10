Notes on Thunder Rosa and Rey Fenix

– Thunder Rosa is set for her return to the independent scene next month.

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been announced for CineMania on February 4 in McAllen, Texas.

– In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rey Fenix was asked for an update on his recovery.

Fenix:

“We are working on the recovery. I think it’s the worst injury, but I’m taking my time. I’m doing a good job on my recovery. I put everything with the doctors. I’m following the doctors, I’m doing my best, and I think I can’t talk so much about it, but soon. Soon, I will be in the ring, doing Lucha Libre, doing the thing that makes me so happy.”

