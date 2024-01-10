New season of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends on A&E from next month

A&E Networks today announced that it is teaming up with WWE again for new seasons of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends starting Sunday, February 25.

Kicking off the night, WWE Rivals returns with actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. leading a roundtable discussion of WWE Superstars to explore the storylines and characters at the helm of epic rivalries that built the WWE.

In the season premiere, the series will examine the infamous animosity between Superstars Triple H vs. The Rock beginning with their heated rivalry over the World Championship in the early 2000s. The season continues with other iconic rivalries including Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage; Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels; John Cena vs. Randy Orton; Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian; as well as The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan.

Following at 9PM ET, Biography: WWE Legends continues to convey the intimate, distinctive stories of the lives and events that molded some of the most beloved WWE Legends into the stars they became.

The season begins with examining the enthralling life and career of the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, Randy Orton, with other Legends featured this season including Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall, Diamond Dallas Page, British Bulldog, and the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

