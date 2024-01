Former WWE superstar set to make his TNA debut

DJ Whoo Kid and AJ Francis (Top Dolla) will debut the music video for “We Out$ide” at TNA “Hard to Kill” on Saturday.

.@AJFrancis410 spoke to @TMZ_Sports ahead of he and @DJWhooKid debuting the music video for “WE OUT$IDE” this Saturday at #HardToKill at the Palms in Las Vegas. WATCH: https://t.co/mEjyQhPKRo pic.twitter.com/X984Xqrgvn — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2024

