Dirty Dango signs new one-year deal with TNA

While being a guest on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Dirty Dango revealed that he has signed a new deal with TNA Wrestling.

The man formerly known as Fandango in WWE said that he signed a one-yard contract in January of last year and now has extended his time for another year.

“I kind of told myself I’d wrestle until 40 and then I was going to probably ease up a bit but like I tell everybody, it’s what I’ve done my whole life,” Dango said. “I don’t know how to not be a wrestler.”

He was released from his WWE deal in 2021 after 15 years with the company and then resurfaced at Impact Wrestling in late 2022. He noted that being around TNA made him fall back in love with wrestling, hence why he opted to extend his time there.

Dirty Dango has a match this weekend at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view against PCO.

