CJ Perry headed back to hospital after complication with infection

In a post on social media, CJ Perry said that she is going back to hospital because of complications with her finger and may need to undergo surgery again.

Perry spent five days in hospital in late December after an infection from a splinter on her finger quickly moved to other parts of her body and there could have been fatal consequences if she didn’t have it checked out.

“On my way to the hospital again because complications happen with healing and infection possibly coming back,” Perry wrote on Instagram. “I find out soon if I need a second surgery.”

Perry returned at the Worlds End pay-per-view with a covered-up finger since it had not properly healed yet.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

