Backlash France highly expensive tickets go on pre-sale

The pre-sale for the Smackdown and Backlash in Lyon, France kicked off this morning to some insane prices which didn’t deter fans from purchasing a very good amount of tickets.

Ticketmaster France had nearly 30,000 fans in queue for tickets, with the first seven categories of ticket prices completely sold out in no time. Ringside also sold out quick despite a ticket costing as much as a WrestleMania seat.

Ticket prices were €118, €190, €256, €327, €382, €492, €652, €982, €1,312, €1,928, €2,258, and €2,753 for ringside. Some floor seats are still available for purchase using the UNIVERSE code on Ticketmaster.fr.

General public on-sale is this Friday, January 12 at 10AM local time.

