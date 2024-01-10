AEW signs female grappler, CM Punk-Jack Perry note

– Fightful Select is reporting AEW talent have been informed that Queen Aminata is signed to a deal with the company.

It’s not known if it’s a full time or tiered per appearance deal.

– DJ Whoo Kid, who was backstage at AEW “ALL IN” said on the “Jim and Sam Show” on Sirius XM yesterday that CM Punk was going ballistic backstage at the event and there was “lots of blood” during the scuffle with Jack Perry. Whoo Kid was there to take place in an entrance with Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland.

He confirmed that there was huge brawl and that the “big Hawaiian looking dude” was trying to break it up.

Kid says “the big Hawaiian dude” was screaming at Punk, saying something about him “ruining” this moment for everyone and to “get the f**k out there and wrestle.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

