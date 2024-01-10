AEW hires Kosha Irby as the new Chief Operating Officer

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that AEW has hired Kosha Irby as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Irby worked for WWE as Regional Director of Live Events for nearly seven years but ended his assignment there in 2018. After that, he went on to serve as team president of the Memphis Express, Chief Marketing Officer of the Professional Bull Riders, and recently as the Chief Marketing Officer for the Clemson University Athletic Department.

AEW experienced three back office departures recently, with QT Marshall, Rafael Morffi, and Dana Massie all leaving the company within a few weeks of each other.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

