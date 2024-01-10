A look at the 2023 NXT television ratings

NXT had a big year ratings wise as the audience grew and got younger compared to 2022. The show averaged 658,250 viewers compared to the 623,250 of the prior year, an increase of 35,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in 18-49, a jump of 0.05 from 2022. The average for this year is slightly lower than the 2021 average and still off from the 2020 one.

The show got a huge kick from September onward, with the average for the last quarter being 730,000 viewers and a 0.21 in 18-49, helped mainly by occasional appearances from main roster Superstars.

NXT surpassed 700,000 viewers a total of 11 times in 2023, up from the five times it did in 2022 and actually went over 800,000 on four other occasions, something which they didn’t do in 2022.

The most-watched episode of NXT was on October 10 when it went head-to-head with AEW’s Dynamite. With a loaded cast of main roster stars such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and others, it drew 921,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in 18-49, both a year-high. The October 3 episode came close in viewers, with 857,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in 18-49 and the September 12 show had 850,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating, rounding up the top three.

The July 4 episode drew the lowest number of the year with just 508,000 viewers and 0.13 in 18-49, expected since it was on a holiday. Two other shows which drew low numbers were the April 11 episode which had 528,000 viewers and 0.13 rating and the March 21 episode with 550,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in 18-49.

