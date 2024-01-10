1/10/24 AEW Dynamite Homecoming Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Page delivers shots to Castagnoli as he enters the ring and tosses him right back out. Page chops Castagnoli and slams him into the barricade. Castagnoli comes back with an uppercut, but Page delivers a few forearm strikes. Castagnoli slams Page into the barricade and tries to toss him back into the ring, but Page comes back with a clothesline into the barricade. Page gets Castagnoli back into the ring and chops him in the corner. Castagnoli comes back with an eye poke and suplexes Page down. Castagnoli stomps on Page and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Castagnoli applies a rear chin-lock and sends Page to the corner. Castagnoli stands on Page’s chest and delivers a double stomp. Castagnoli delivers a few headbutts, but Page fires back and they exchange forearm shots. Castagnoli slams Page down by his hair, and then swings him around.

Castagnoli applies a Sharpshooter and transitions into a cross-face. Page rolls over for a two count, and then follows with a Death Valley Driver. Page delivers forearm strikes while Castagnoli delivers headbutts, but then Page gets a two count on a back-slide. Page drops Castagnoli with an overhead throw and takes him down with a dive over the top rope. Page delivers right hands and gets Castagnoli back into the ring. Page comes back into the ring, but Castagnoli press slams him onto the entrance ramp as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots and Castagnoli gets Page on the apron. Page comes back with a shot, but Castagnoli kicks him in the face. Castagnoli delivers a few uppercuts up to the stage, but Page comes back with rolling elbow strikes back to ringside. Page clotheslines Castagnoli back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Castagnoli blocks it and delivers a pop-up uppercut for a two count. They exchange shots again and Page sends Castagnoli to the floor. Page comes off the apron, but Castagnoli catches him and rams him into the wall. Castagnoli tries it again, but Page counters with a DDT. Page gets on the wall and drops Castagnoli with a moonsault press. Page gets Castagnoli back into the ring and comes off the ropes, but Castagnoli catches him. Castagnoli goes for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Page counters and delivers one of his own for a two count.

Page goes for Deadeye, but Castagnoli counters and slams Page face-first into the turnbuckle. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts in the corner and follows with a short-arm lariat. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Castagnoli delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and goes for the Neutralizer, but Page counters with Deadeye for a two count. Page goes for a leaping clothesline, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut. Page comes back with an enzuigiri, but Castagnoli delivers another uppercut. Castagnoli goes for an avalanche Riccola Bomb, but Page counters with a hurricanrana. Page delivers two Buckshot Lariats and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

Footage of some of Mr. Brodie Lee’s moments in AEW in Jacksonville air, and then the match graphics for his two proteges, Anna Jay and Preston Vance, are shown.

Match #2 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and Preston Vance (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. Brian Cage, Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona), and Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts)

Rhodes and Liona start the match. They exchange shoulder blocks, and then Rhodes drops him with a power slam for a one count. Liona comes back with a kick, and then Vance tags in. They lock up and Liona backs Vance into the corner. Cage tags in and delivers a right hand. Cage slams Vance’s head into the turnbuckle, but Vance comes back with a pump kick. Copeland tags in and delivers shots to Liona and Kaun. Copeland trips Cage into the corner and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy comes off the ropes, but Cage catches him. Copeland knocks Cage down and Cassidy gets a one count. Cassidy goes for a chokeslam, but Cage shoves him away. Cassidy delivers the Stundog Millionaire, and then there is some tension between GOA and Archr as Kaun tags in. Cassidy gets sent to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Archer delivers shots to Cassidy in the corner. Archer suplexes Cassidy across the ring and delivers a shot in the corner. Cassidy comes abck with a kick to the face, but Archer delivers a rising knee strike. Archer delivers a few back elbows in the corner, but Jose grabs his ankle. Roberts knocks Jose down with a shot and Cassidy goes for a chokeslam on Archer. Archer blocks him, but Cassidy delivers his shin kicks. Archer delivers a headbutt and goes for Blackout, but Cassidy counters with a DDT. Vance and Kaun tag in, and then Vance delivers shots to GOA and Cage. Vance drops GOA with a double shoulder tackle, and then delivers corner clotheslines to them. Vance drops Liona with a slam and follows with a spine-buster to Kaun. Vance goes for the discus lariat, but Kaun dodges it. It all breaks down with everyone delivers moves to each other, and then Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Kaun.

Cassidy drops Kaun with a chokeslam, and then Archer drops Cassidy with a Bossman Slam. Vance kicks Archer in the face, and then Liona drops Vance with a Samoan Drop. Archer accidentally kicks Liona in the face, and then Cage and Archer shove each other. Cage clotheslines Archer to the outside and Copeland drops Cage with a Spear. Rhodes takes out Liona with a cannonball senton, and then Vance drops Kaun with a discus lariat for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and Preston Vance

Renee Paquette interviews Bullet Club Gold. Jay White says whatever the Undisputed Kingdom can do, they can do better. White brings up all the gold, included the trios gold, and then The Acclaimed walk in. Max Caster says they all have common enemies and says they should all hold gold at the same time. Anthony Bowens says they can be the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, and White says they will think about it. The Gunns tell their dad to stay by his fax machine before they walk away.

The AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, makes his way to the ring. Joe says he was destined to be the champion, and he is making some changes to the championship challenger protocol. Joe says no one will have to whine about misfortunes or make comments on social media. Joe says guys can bring their records and accomplishments to the “championship committee” and if they are deemed worthy, they can get choked out by him. Joe says for anyone who wants a shot at him, he will be waiting.

Swerve Strickland’s music hits and he comes to the stage with the rest of the Mogul Embassy. Strickland walks to the ring and says he took Adam Page’s spot a couple months ago, and he is going to do the same to Joe. Strickland says after he takes the title from Joe, they can make it a personal thing between them. Page interrupts and says since everyone is out here making their resolutions, he is going to make his. Page says he did a lot of good things in 2023, but he also lost sight of the AEW World Championship. Page says he will make the title his again in 2024, and then gets in Strickland’s face. Nana pulls Strickland back and they leave the ring, and then Page gets in Joe’s face. Page says he hasn’t forgotten what Joe had done to him, and he is going to take the title from him for it. Page leaves the ring, and then Joe holds the title in the air.

Hook’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Joe and Hook get face-to-face and Joe talks a little trash. Hook points at the title and says “one week” before leaving the ring.

Footage of Deonna Purrazzo’s arrival, and her confrontation with Mariah May, on last week’s Dynamite airs. Renee interviews Tony Storm, who is with May and Luther. May asks Storm if she saw her match, and Storm asks her how it went. Renee asks Storm about Purrazzo, and Storm asks like she doesn’t know her but says she sounds familiar. May tries to help Storm with her lines, but Storm says she ruined the moment. Storm walks away, Luther laughs at May, and then May follows them.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara

Guevara backs Starks into the corner, but Starks comes out with a wrist-lock. Guevara turns it into one of his own, and then transitions into a side headlock. Starks turns it into one of his own, and then drops Guevara with a shoulder tackle. Starks chops Guevara in the corner and delivers a body shot in the corner. Guevara comes back with a shot, and then trips Starks to the outside. Guevara sends Starks into the barricade and drops him with a moonsault press from the top. Guevara chops Starks against the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Guevara chops Starks and delivers a right hand. Guevara spears Starks in the corner and brings him to the apron. Starks fights back, and then they exchange shots on the apron. Guevara picks Starks up, but Starks gets free and goes for the Rochambeau on the apron. Guevara counters and chops Starks back into the ring. Starks comes back out, but Guevara delivers a chop. Starks punches Guevara in the throat and slams him face-first on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots. Guevara runs the ropes, but Starks stops him. Guevara comes back with a kick to the head and gets a two count. Guevara goes up top, but Starks cuts him off. Starks delivers a few shots and drops Guevara with a lariat. Starks goes for a powerbomb, but Guevara tries to counter. Starks delivers the powerbomb after countering back and gets a two count. Guevara sends Starks into the turnbuckle and goes for the GTH, but Starks rolls through and gets a two count. Guevara delivers a thrust kick, follows by a superkick and gets an inside cradle for the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Guevara and Starks shake hands, but Big Bill comes to the ring and beats Guevara down. Starks joins in on the beat down, but then Chris Jericho comes to the ring to make the save. Jericho hits Bill and Starks with the baseball bat, and then Guevara and Starks brawl to the floor. Jericho delivers the Codebreaker to Bill, and then hits him with another shot to send him to the floor. Bill and Jericho brawl into the crowd one way as Starks and Guevara go the other.

Match #4 – Eight-Woman Tag Team Match: Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and The Outcasts (Ruby Soho and Saraya) (w/Harley Cameron)

Jay and Soho start the match. They lock up and Soho grabs Jay’s hair, but Jay comes back with a few quick shots. Jay kicks Soho in the corner, and then Statlander tags in. Statlander slams Soho down and delivers a sliding lariat. Jay tags in and delivers a shot to Soho. Nightingale does the same, and then Rosa tags in and delivers a low dropkick. Soho gets away and tags in Hart. Blue slaps Rosa on the back and Hart attacks her from behind. Blue tags in and stomps Rosa down in the corner. Saraya does the same, and then Soho gets her turn. Rosa comes back with a few chops to Soho and follows with a back elbow. Rosa drops Soho with a drop toe-hold and follows with a low dropkick. Nightingale tags in and connects with a hip attack. Nightingale takes Soho down and gets on the ropes, but Cameron trips Nightingale up and Blue stomps her down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale comes back and takes Hart and Blue down. Statlander tags in and delivers shots to everyone. Statlander delivers a running knee strike to Saraya and slams her down for a two count. Everyone gets into the ring for a giant suplex spot, and Jay’s team deliver the suplexes. Saraya comes back with shots to Statlander. Blue goes for Code Blue on Statlander, but Nightingale drops her with the Pounce. Everyone drops everyone with moves and strikes, and then Statlander suplexes Saraya as Jay makes the tag. Hart also tags in and she and Jay exchange shots. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Blue makes the tag in. Jay delivers shots to Hart, but Blue comes in with shots to Jay. Jay turns it around, locks in the Queen Slayer, and Blue taps out.

Winners: Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and Willow Nightingale

The ROH Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta, cuts a promo. He calls out Eddie Kingston for calling him a young boy, and then says Kingston may have beaten everyone else in the Blackpool Combat Club, but he hasn’t beaten him. Yuta challenges Kingston to a match for the AEW Continental Crown Championship for this Friday night on Rampage.

Match #5 – Singles Match: Roderick Strong (w/Adam Cole, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow) vs. Bryan Keith

Strong applies a wrist-lock and goes behind for a waist-lock. Keith turns it into a side headlock and drops Keith with a shoulder tackle. Keith comes back with a kick to the face, and then delivers chops and elbow strikes to Strong against the ropes. Keith kicks Strong in the face again and sends him to the apron. Keith kicks Strong in the chest a few times, but Strong comes back with a chop and slams Keith down onto the apron. Strong chops Keith against the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Strong delivers a knee strike and follows with chops and shots in the corner. Strong stomps Keith down, but Keith comes back with back elbow strikes. They exchange elbow strikes, but Strong kicks Keith in the face and delivers an enzuigiri. Strong drops Keith with an Olympic Slam and goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out. Strong puts Keith up top and climbs, but Keith counters with headbutts.

Keith kicks Strong in the face and drops Strong with a stunner. Keith goes for the Tiger Driver, but Strong counters out. Keith rolls through for a two count, but String delivers a knee strike. Strong delivers End of Heartache and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Roderick Strong

-After the match, Cole says they don’t care about earning anyone’s respect. Cole says the International Championship has Strong’s name all over it, and then says Taven and Bennett are the greatest ROH World Tag Team Champions of all time. Cole says Wardlow is one of the greatest big men in AEW and when the time is right, they are going to win the AEW World Championship. Cole tells everyone to say hello with their new Kingdom and to get comfortable because they are going to be here for a very long time.

Renee interviews Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo says she is still on Cloud Nine, but she has set her sights on the AEW Women’s World Championship. Purrazzo says she will be making her in-ring debut this Saturday on Collision, and then Red Velvet interrupts. Velvet says she is also making her Collision debut, and challenges Purrazzo to stir it up with her. Purrazzo accepts and walks away.

Jim Ross has joined the commentary team for the main event.

Match #6 – Tornado Tag Team Match: Darby Allin and Sting (w/Ric Flair) vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Don Callis)

Allin goes after Takeshita as Sting sends Hobbs to the outside. Sting hits Hobbs with a chair as they brawl into the crowd, and then Takeshita kicks Allin in the face. Hobbs comes back with a headbutt to Sting, and then Allin and Takeshita brawl into the crowd as well. Allin rakes his fingernails into Takeshita’s back, and then Sting puts Hobbs onto a cart. Sting rams the cart into some trash cans, and then Takeshita gets Allin back to ringside and delivers a chop. Sting delivers right hands to Hobbs as Takeshita continues to chop Allin. Takeshita gets Allin back into the ring, but Allin comes back with a dropkick. Allin goes for a Coffin Drop, but Takeshita catches him and suplexes him on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs slams Allin down and goes for the cover, but Sting breaks it up. Hobbs splashes Sting in the corner, and then he and Takeshita throws Allin across the ring. Sting comes back with shots to Hobbs and Takeshita, and then delivers a Stinger Splash to Hobbs. Takeshita drops Sting with a jumping knee strike, but Flair gets into the ring. Flair chops Hobbs a few times and pokes him in the eye. Sting delivers right hands to Takeshita and clotheslines him to the floor. Allin sends Takeshita into the wall with a dive through the ropes, and then Sting delivers a Stinger Splash and a spine-buster to Hobbs. All four men go to the stage, and Takeshita slams Allin into the steel barricade. Allin comes back with a dive and takes Takeshita down on the stage. Hobbs carries Sting along the wall towards some tables, but Sting counters and sends Hobbs through the tables with a Scorpion Death Drop off the wall and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

-After the match, Tony Schiavone gets into the ring as Allin and Sting get to their feet. Schiavone says Revolution and March 3rd are rapidly approaching, and then asks Sting who his final opponent will be. Before Sting can answer, The Young Bucks’ music hits and they come to the stage. The Bucks stare down Allin and Sting before walking backstage as the show comes to a close.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata

-Matt Sydal vs. Swerve Strickland

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

-Adam Copeland open challenge

-Adam Page returns to Norfolk

Announced for this Saturday’s Battle of the Belts IX:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight: Big Bill and Ricky Starks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Anna Jay

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Cage and Gates of Agony (c) vs. Lance Archer and The Righteous

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hook

