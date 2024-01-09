WWE NXT Results 1/9/24

The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network tonight at 8/7c with a show featuring The Family duo of Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo defending their NXT Tag-Team titles against OTM’s Bronco Nima & Lucien Price, Cora Jade taking on Gigi Dolin and Nikkita Lyons battling Blair Davenport.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Gallus vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, as well as Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom as the first two 2024 Men’s Dusty Classic Tournament bouts.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

WWE NXT RESULTS (1/9/2024)

This week’s episode of WWE NXT kicks off on the USA Network with the usual John Cena-led “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature video. We then see a recap video package for last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 special event.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport

From there, we get our first look inside the CWC in Orlando as the packed house full of NXT fans chant “NXT! NXT! NXT!” as Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

They then show us footage from “moments ago” of Blair Davenport ambushing and attacking Nikkita Lyons as she arrived to the building with her bags for tonight’s show.

As the video wraps up, we immediately see Lyons and Davenport burst through the entrance way with a bunch of referees trying to separate them as Lyons beating Blair down.

They get into the ring and the bell immediately sounds as Lyons scoops Davenport up and slams her down. She hits another power spot and then mean-mugs Blair as she waits for her to get up in the corner. She charges at her and blasts her with a flying forearm.

Davenport then begins fighting back as she sends Lyons into the ring post with authority. She follows up with another mean shot into the post and then brings her back in the ring. She climbs to the top-rope and hits a leaping knee onto the leg of Lyons.

The commentators remind us that Lyons just recently returned after getting that knee surgically repaired. Davenport continues to focus her offensive attack on the injured limb of the fan-favorite. She eventually hits a big knockout shot and gets the win via pin fall.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Carmelo Hayes With Some News For Trick Williams

After the opener wraps up, we head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams backstage. Hayes is excited and says he has some good news. Trick says he’s not sure he wants to hear it, because Hayes will say it’s good but then do something else like last week.

Hayes goes on to apologize for coming out to the ring, he says he just heard Shawn Michaels was bringing back a former world champion and didn’t want to leave anything to chance. He says he feels responsible for Trick says he said he would help him.

He then reveals they are the final team in this year’s Dusty Classic. Trick isn’t happy about that. He says he thinks he should focus on his NXT World Championship opportunity coming up against Ilja Dragunov. Hayes says this will keep him sharp and prepared. He ends up coming around and they’re both excited.

NXT Dusty Classic Tournament

Gallus vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Back inside the CWC, the three-man team of Gallus makes their way out and head down to the ring, as the duo of the three-man squad are ready for our first opening round match in this year’s NXT Dusty Classic Tournament. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The theme for Baron Corbin hits next and out he comes to the top of the stage. He stops and his music dies down. The theme for Bron Breakker hits next and out comes the former NXT World Champion. The two head to the ring and settle inside and then the bell sounds to get us started.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Breakker and Coffey. Wolfgang tags in after Coffey doesn’t have much luck. Unfortunately, Wolfgang doesn’t have much either, as Breakker runs over him with a Steiner-Line clothesline. He lets out some barks and then tags in Corbin for the first time in the bout.

After some more dominant action from the team of Breakker and Corbin, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see the Gallus duo fight into the offensive lead for a few minutes.

Corbin starts to fight back and then Breakker gets the hot tag and starts to take everyone out with picture-perfect Spears. Breakker stacks Wolfgang and Coffey and then launches them both overhead with a suplex for a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant that has to be censored off the broadcast on the USA Network.

Breakker and Corbin start to argue after Corbin tags himself in. Breakker hits Wolfgang with a Spear and Corbin hits his End of Days finisher on Coffey. He goes for the cover and gets the three count to pick up the win. Corbin and Breakker shake hands and raise each others hands to celebrate as they advance to the next round of the tourney.

Winners and ADVANCING in the NXT Dusty Classic: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Fallon Henley & Personal Ranch-Hand Tiffany Stratton — Part 1

We shoot to a video package that shows former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton arriving in a pretty white and pink outfit that you would wear to an awards ceremony or something, to Fallon Henley’s ranch. Henley asks if she is going to wear that.

Stratton says just because she’s her personal Ranch Hand doesn’t mean she can’t still look good. Henley says that’s fine and then the two walk-and-talk as Henley details some of the chores that Stratton will be doing today, which includes picking up horse crap.

The video package then fades out and wraps up with the text flashing on the screen, “To be continued …” So we will be checking in with Henley and her personal Ranch Hand Tiffany Stratton a couple more times before tonight’s show is said-and-done. We head to another commercial break after this.

Lyra Valkyria Announces No. 1 Contender Battle Royal With A Twist

When we return from the break, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria makes her way out and heads to the ring. She brings up her next title defense, asking who it’s going to be against. She said after speaking with Ava Raine, she has an answer.

Next week there will be a 20 Woman Battle Royal with a twist, because when the battle royal comes down to the final four competitors, it becomes a Fatal-4-Way. It is the winner of that Fatal-4-Way that will go on to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez then come out and Vice tells Valkyria that she’s only standing on her feet right now because she was saved last week. She mentions she still has her contract and reminds her she can cash it in for a title shot at any time she wants.

Valkyria lashes back at Vice, saying she used to be a cage fighter and was expected to come in and take over in NXT. She says that hasn’t happened yet and says it’s because Vice is too concerned with unnecessary things. She then tells her she’s gonna give the fans what they want to see and beat her when they finally meet.

Vice then speaks up and boasts about her Latina Heat. Valkyria says the only Latina Heat she sees is coming from Elektra Lopez. She asks Vice when she plans on breaking it to her best friend Lopez that she doesn’t intend to use her contract for a tag title shot.

Valkyria then challenges Vice to cash her contract in for a shot at her right now. She sets her title down and gets ready to fight, but Lopez ends up attacking her.

Vice and Lopez beat Valkyria down in two-on-one fashion until Tatum Paxley hits the ring to make the save for the NXT Women’s Champion. She runs off Vice and Lopez and then Paxley and Valkyria stand tall in the ring to end the segment.

Josh Briggs Confronts Noam Dar & The Meta-Four

We head backstage and we see Noam Dar and The Meta-Four partying and celebrating their recent actions. Up walks Josh Briggs, who they mock for losing his friends because of them.

Briggs assures them they had nothing to do with he, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley all deciding to go their own ways. After some more bickering, Briggs tells them they can handle their beef tonight. He walks off and we head to another commercial break.

Ava Raine Handles Some Business

As we settle back in from the break, we see Ava Raine coming out of Shawn Michaels’ locker room. She gets confronted by a bunch of people wanting to address their own issues, including the returning NXT North American Champion.

Dragon Lee mentions he has cleared up his visa issues and is back now and ready to defend his title. Up walks Lexis King with a contract that gives himself a shot at the NXT North American Championship. Dragon Lee agrees to sign it and the match is made for tonight.

