Tony Khan questions WWE booking Jinder Mahal for the title
Tony Khan questions why there’s no rage for Jinder Mahal getting a WWE World Title shot next week.
A double standard:@730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage
Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage#AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS
A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days… because it's been literally a full year since he won a match.
You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often https://t.co/0kpuUsvkm1
