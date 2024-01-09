TNA Wrestling Brings 2 Shows To The Palms In Las Vegas

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

New Era Of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Kicks Off With Two Shows At The Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas, January 13-14

Hard To Kill & Snakes Eyes – Everything You Need To Know

Wrestling fans from around the world are coming to Las Vegas for the much-anticipated return of the new and improved Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

The cheering is nonstop: TNA * TNA * TNA * TNA.

The TNA action kicks off on Saturday night, January 13, with the Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which will air live around the world from the Palms Casino Resort. Then, on Sunday night, January 14, the in-ring action continues at The Palms, when the television trucks of iMPACT! on AXS TV roll in for Snake Eyes.

Here is everything you need to know for the return of TNA Wrestling in Las Vegas:

DOORS

The doors into The IMPACT Zone for Hard To Kill at The Palms on Saturday, January 13, will open at 3 p.m. local time.

The doors into The IMPACT Zone for Snake Eyes at The Palms on Sunday, January 14, will open at 3:30 p.m. local time.

COUNTDOWN SHOW

The new-look TNA era kicks off with a special 1-Hour COUNTDOWN TO HARD TO KILL Show, starting at 4 p.m. PT, airing exclusively on the TNA+ app.

The Countdown Show features a one-on-one battle of former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin. Plus, TNA Originals Eric Young and Kazarian team up against Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards); and Tommy Dreamer will defend the Digital Media Championship against Crazzy Steve.

HARD TO KILL

The show goes live at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, January 13. Here are the confirmed matches:

TNA World Championship: Alex Shelley (C) vs. Moose

Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA Tag Team Championship: ABC (C) vs. Rascalz vs. Grizzled Young Vets vs. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

X-Division Championship 2-Way: Chris Sabin (C) vs. Vikingo vs. KUSHIDA

PCO vs. Dirty Dango w/ Oleg Prudius and Alpha Bravo

Knockouts Ultimate X: Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Jody Threat

SNAKE EYES

The show starts at 4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, January 14. Here are the confirmed matches:

• Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay

• Moose, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Kazuchika Okada and Motor City Machine Guns

TNA ROSTER

Over the past month or so, the TNA roster has been the talk of the wrestling industry. Here’s a look at some of the recent transactions:

Re-signed: The Rascalz (TREY MIGUEL & ZACHARY WENTZ)

Re-signed: BRIAN MYERS

Re-signed: EDDIE EDWARDS

Signed: DANI LUNA

Signed: JADE CHUNG, TNA Ring Announcer

Signed: TRENT SEVEN

Signed: KUSHIDA

AUTOGRAPHS & PHOTO-OPS

The inaugural TNAutograph Fest is set for January 13-14, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas after both shows: HARD TO KILL on Saturday and SNAKE EYES on Sunday.

Admission to the TNAutograph Fest is free for show attendees, which will be a 90-minute interactive fan extravaganza with autograph opportunities, commemorative photo-ops with the TNA stars and more. Both nights of the TNAutograph Fest will feature appearances by about 10 TNA superstars.

Autograph tickets for both nights are now available at TNAMerch.com – advance purchase tickets are highly recommended.

SATURDAY TNAutograph Fest

Here are the confirmed attendees:

Trinity

Jordynne Grace

Brian Myers

KUSHIDA

Vikingo

“Speedball” Mike Bailey

Santino Marella

Kazarian

Alex Hammerstone

SUNDAY TNAutograph Fest

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Moose

Tommy Dreamer

Gail Kim

Will Ospreay

Okada

Xia Brookside

Trinity

Grizzled Young Veterans

TITANIUM TICKET-BUYERS

The Titanium Ticket Packages for Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes are the premiere ticket package for the TNA Wrestling shows. Here’s what Titanium ticket buyers can expect in Las Vegas. Note: not all perks will be offered both nights and the Titanium ticket-package in Las Vegas is per night, unlike most past IMPACT Wrestling shows.

Front-row tickets for the Hard To Kill PPV on Saturday, January 13 or the Snake Eyes Extravaganza on Sunday, January 14, both at the Palms Casino Resort.

First fans admitted into the building both nights. A representative from TNA will give you a wristband outside of the venue both nights; please wear it to help ID you for the various perks.

A 10% discount on purchases made at the TNA Wrestling Merch Stand at The Palms. Be sure to show your wristband to sales associate.

Mounted Event Poster

Swag Bag with exclusive TNA Wrestling branded goodies.

Commemorative Photo-Op on Saturday.

Commemorative Photo-op on Sunday.

Post-show raffle both nights.

TICKETS

Tickets for HARD TO KILL & SNAKE EYES are available at: Ticketmaster.com.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

