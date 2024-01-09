The re-start of the NBA – LeBron James takes centre stage

After weeks of uncertainty and waiting, the NBA was finally able to announce last month that the suspended 2019/20 season can now be played to a conclusion, but in a way never before seen in the history of professional basketball.

Like all other sports around the world, the NBA had to stop its 74th season on 11 March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as the threat situation in the United States has not really improved since then, the head of the North American professional basketball league, Commissioner Adam Silver, felt compelled to consider cancelling the current season as well.

However, the NBA managed to circumvent the unimproving situation in the land of opportunity with a 113-page hygiene concept and launched a mini-league with 22 teams to be held on the huge grounds of the Disney World Resort in Florida, where the remaining 16 teams will decide the NBA champion of the 2019/20 season in the play-off games after the end of the remaining regular season games.

On 30 July, the games will finally get underway again and all eyes in the basketball world will be on Disney World – and as is so often the case, one particular player will once again be the focus of fans and the media.

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers arrived in Orlando last week to begin their preparations for another run at the NBA title, which the bookies reckon they are likely to win.

The never-ending debate between James and MJ

Of course, there will be a lot of basketball played between 30 July and mid-October, when the Finals will be played. LeBron can add a few more to all his records and there will certainly be plenty of new and old “GOAT” debates as to who is the greatest and best player of all time.

But for LeBron Raymone James, as his full name is, the constant comparisons to legend Michael Jordan are nothing new, as he has been compared to the 1990s superstar multiple times throughout his career.

Those who claim James is by far the greatest of all time point to his superior all-round stats, his ability to perform on point in an increasingly competitive era and the fact that despite his advanced age, he spent most of his career with the rather mediocre Cleveland Cavaliers.

Michal Jordan fans clearly see their MJ in the lead, as he has the highest NBA career scoring average at 30.1 points per game, has won a total of six NBA championships and holds other incredible records. James has only won three championship trophies and whether he can ever really break MJ’s mark is written in the basketball stars.

But what has always been so fascinating about this debate is the fact that it always compares two players who actually have so much in common. Both players have been among the highest paid athletes in the world during their careers and have also channelled considerable sums into social, charitable and cultural projects. Both have reinterpreted the game of basketball in their time and dominated their seasons with it; both share an insatiable desire to win and show significant leadership qualities during the course of the game; both even share a fondness for cigars but also for gambling. The two NBA stars are reported to have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on various casino visits. Further proof that even the most successful athletes can’t win at Stay Casino Online in the long term!

The James Effect

Regardless of the differences, similarities and professional successes, the debate about the true greatness of an athlete can never provide a definitive answer. But James at least has a very realistic chance of going 4-6 in the number of championships won, but only if the season is actually played to completion.

If James and “his” Lakers really do triumph in October, it would be another astonishing achievement at the age of almost 36, one that will amaze even Jordan’s most ardent supporters.

After all, there is no other player apart from James who can lead a completely revamped team – new president, new coach and new sporting performers – back to the top of the league. And perhaps this time James really will manage to secure the 17th championship for the Los Angeles Lakers. That would equal the previous record of NBA titles won by the Boston Celtics, all in the midst of a global pandemic.

Before the start of the current season, the Lakers had missed the playoffs six times in a row in the respective seasons. But in 2019/20, they reached Disney World as Western Conference leaders with 49 wins from 63 games. We can call this the “James effect”.

Although the Lakers are considered the clear championship favourites nationwide, they are currently facing further challenges ahead of the new start to the season. Rajon Rondo will miss at least six weeks due to a broken thumb, while Avery Bradley has skipped the trip to Orlando completely for health reasons and to protect his family.

Delivering – against all odds

The absence of these two mainstays is obviously a huge blow for the Lakers and LeBron will likely have to carry even more weight and responsibility on his shoulders. Although his friend and team-mate Anthony Davis will take some of it off his shoulders, the superstar will definitely have to deliver.

But such setbacks during the preparations for the final tournament are nothing special or even new for James, as he has often been just as successful in the face of similar adversity. He led the Miami Heat to the title in 2012 despite the prolonged absence of Chris Bosh – it was his first championship celebration – and in 2016 he arguably achieved the greatest feat of his career when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Finals without Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, triumphing 4-3 against the Golden State Warriors.

One thing is certainly in James’ favour: due to the four-month break in the season, he is certainly physically fitter than in any previous season. And his fitness and inimitable willpower have always been his trademarks alongside his talent, and these will certainly stand him in good stead again in this year’s playoffs.

The toughest competitors for this year’s title will probably be the Milwaukee Bucks and their NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Los Angeles Clippers also want to have a serious say in the title; but basically everything is already in favour of James and the Lakers.

Whether a fourth championship ring is enough to settle the “GOAT” debate in James’ favour is really irrelevant. Much more important is the fact that baskets can be shot again in the NBA and that the greatest players in the world’s most important basketball league can excite their fans again. We are eagerly awaiting the start of the sporting distraction that we all probably need most at this time.

