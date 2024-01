The New Year’s Revolution themed episode of Smackdown last week drew 2,465,000 viewers, up 357,000 viewers from the last live Smackdown on December 22 and the best number since September 15, 2022. The show drew a 0.67 rating in 18-49, up 0.12 from the previous show and again the best since September 15. The show was #1 across all television on Friday.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

