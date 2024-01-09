Revolution 2024 surpasses 15,000 tickets for Sting’s final match

Sting’s sendoff will be a memorable one as @WrestleTix is reporting that there are now over 15,000 tickets distributed for the Revolution pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum for Sting’s final match.

A location that Sting knows very well, fans in North Carolina have responded in droves to witness the icon’s last time in the ring and AEW could expand the arena more if they want to as the Coliseum can hold just over 20,000 fans.

A stage removal would be required as currently seats behind the stage are blocked off and this could very well be done to pack in an additional 5,000 people.

Currently, there are 15,289 tickets out and just 144 tickets left for sale for the show which is two months out.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

