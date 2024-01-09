Oba Femi Wins NXT North American Title

Your winner and NEW NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi.

Oba Femi cashed in his NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament contract guaranteeing him a title opportunity at any championship of his choosing at any time of his choosing.

The big man came out with his contract in-hand after Dragon Lee successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Lexis King.

He announced that he was indeed cashing it in on the spot, and he would go on to defeat Dragon Lee in a quick match to become the new NXT North American Champion.

That is how this week’s episode of NXT on USA went off the air from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

The future is now. Oba Femi is your new North American Champion #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6e95u8BD6N — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024

