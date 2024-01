Former WWE superstar Matt Riddle comfirms he was at one point planned to win the 2022 Royal Rumble:

“I was told at one point I was going to win the Rumble (2022) and then Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar, hit him with the belt. Brock came in, didn’t want to do business with everybody and said he was winning. Nobody stood up to him. I didn’t either.” –

