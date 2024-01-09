Jinder Mahal responds to Tony Khan’s tweet

Jan 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan addressed @USANetwork’s comment with the following messages…

“A double standard: Hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has literally lost every single match he’s in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage[?].”

“A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days… because it’s been literally a full year since he won a match. You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often.”

