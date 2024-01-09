Five men, four women so far announced for the 2024 Royal Rumble matches

Five men and four women have so far declared themselves for the 2024 Royal Rumble match, leaving plenty of open spaces with 18 days to go for the premium live event.

Last night on Raw, Drew McIntyre was the latest individual to say he’s entering the Rumble after picking a promo fight with CM Punk. Punk said that being a nice guy, he’s going to eliminate him last.

Apart from Punk and McIntyre, there’s also Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura in the men’s match so far.

Over in the women’s match, two former winners in Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are both in the match and so are Bayley and Nia Jax, who yesterday was interrupted by the Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley. Jax said that Ripley will stop running away from her when she wins the Rumble and chooses her for WrestleMania.

