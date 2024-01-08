WWE RAW Results 1/8/24

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the Moda Center in Portland, OR. tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by CM Punk, a R-Truth interview, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz vs. JD McDonagh, Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, January 8, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/8/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started and then we shoot inside the Moda Center in Portland, OR. where Drew McIntyre is standing in the ring.

Drew McIntyre, CM Punk Kick Off This Week’s Show

“The Scottish Warrior” talks about coming up short last week against Seth Rollins in his attempt to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He mentions how he thinks he needs to take some time away from WWE. He then mentions how he didn’t lose straight up, and only lost because of Damian Priest’s near cash-in.

As he continues to talk, he takes a shot at CM Punk, saying maybe he should leave for nine years and come back to a heroes reception. CM Punk’s theme hits on that note and out he comes. He talks about being in Roddy Piper country.

He says McIntyre didn’t wear a kilt tonight, but then maybe fans would actually like him if he did. He talks about Piper being known for talking and says if McIntyre has something he wants to say about Punk, he’ll just stand right here and let him say it to his face.

McIntyre says he will. He says it’s been over a month and Punk is still here. He’s surprised by that. He mentions he’s got a bet with some of the other wrestlers about how long Punk will last. Punk says, “That’s good,” with a smile.

Drew talks about how Punk has affected him in many ways. Too many to list so he’ll just mention one. He talks about how he’s one of few who used to travel the road with CM Punk in WWE years ago. He talks about how he had demons back then and when Punk would announce to everyone that he was the locker room leader.

He says he didn’t act like one, and back then he needed one. He mentions how Punk isn’t a leader, he’s selfish. He tells Punk he’s his leader now and calls him a kid. McIntyre lays on the ropes in arrogant fashion. Punk says he never called himself a leader. He says he led by example, but called himself a savior.

He says if he wants his hand held, he can shave his head and we can bring back the Straight Edge Society. He says if he ain’t a leader, who did McIntyre watch walk out of this company. Him. He says he followed his lead on the way out by leaving WWE and coming back stronger. Punk says he’s back just like McIntyre came back.

Punk says he’s a nice guy, not a demon, but when provoked, he’s Satan himself. He says he thinks it might be time to tap into that side of himself by the way Drew is talking. He says he’s here to win the Royal Rumble and capture the title at WrestleMania, not to make friends.

Drew says he’ll be in the Rumble, too and if he sees him there, he’ll take him out and win the title and do it for himself. Punk says it’s getting spicy in here so he’s gonna lead by example and walk off before he knocks Drew’s teeth down his throat. Punk tells Drew he’s such a nice guy that at the Rumble, he’s gonna throw him out last. He walks off as Drew smiles.

Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa

It’s time for opening match action now on this week’s show, as The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Finn Balor with Senor Money In The Bank Damian Priest by his side. He settles in the ring for his advertised one-on-one showdown against DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa — next. On that note, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano walking the hallways backstage as Ciampa cuts a promo about how DIY is after tag team gold in 2024. As they settle in the ring we see footage of R-Truth’s interaction backstage with Balor and Priest talking about DIY, calling Balor a “scaredy cat.” The bell sounds and off we go.

Balor and Ciampa lock up and then start getting after it. After some basic back-and-forth action, we see Ciampa start to pull ahead. As he ends up on the floor, we see he and Priest in an intense stare off before he goes back to work on Balor, who takes over control of the offensive momentum in the match as we head into a mid-match commercial time out.

