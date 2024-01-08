WWE RAW Matches For Next Week

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues next Monday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett announced some big matches and a return for next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show.

On tap for next week’s WWE Monday Night RAW show on January 15, 2024 is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest square off against the Awesome Truth duo of The Miz and R-Truth, as well as #DIY vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh in tag-team action.

Also scheduled for the show next Monday night is the return of the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, Imperium leader “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage.

