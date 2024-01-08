WWE News and Notes including possible Royal Rumble surprises

– The EST of WWE is determined to secure her spot on the grandest stage in professional wrestling. In light of this, Bianca Belair took to her Instagram and stated that she wants to make history at the Premium Live Event by becoming the first woman to win the Royal Rumble twice.

– Sean Waltman, Naomi and Liv Morgan are all potential Royal Rumble surprises, according to PWinsider.

There was talk last week at the PC that Waltman aka X-Pac would be in Florida for WWE over Rumble weekend.

Naomi is slated to finish up with TNA this month and WWE sources have confirmed she is returning to the company.

There’s been talk of Liv Morgan returning soon.

– Sports Business Journal predicts that Amazon will pick up WWE RAW TV rights.

‘Amazon gets “WWE Raw” rights and keeps the series on Monday nights. This hits an audience of young males, a demo where Amazon believes it sees growth in Prime subscriptions. Plus, it gives the company another night of live programming on Prime Video.’

– Dave Melter recently stated:

“The original idea was Roman (Reigns) and Randy Orton for the Rumble. Essentially there were parties involved who did not want to beat Randy Orton this early and just felt that there’s money to be made with Randy Orton and Roman in a program at some point, but it’s too soon to do it.”

