The Rock Praises Rhea Ripley

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a fan of Rhea Ripley, praising the Judgment Day member following his appearance on Raw. Rock posted to Instagram with some pics of himself and Ripley from Raw, telling Ripley in the caption to “keep kickin’ ass and raising the bar.”

Rock wrote:

“She wears black.

I love black.

She’s a bad ass.

And I got famous for wearing a fanny pack.

We had fun f*cking around backstage —-

Love, appreciate and respect you champ @rhearipley_wwe – thanks for trusting me with your title, keep kickin’ ass and raising the bar ——

Big shout to @cathykelley for being a total pro and having fun — —-

#peopleschamp”

