Matt Striker apologizes for on-air comment during Matt Riddle’s debut

Matt Striker, who does commentary for Major League Wrestling, got into some trouble for things he said during Matt Riddle’s debut with the company this past weekend.

While the match was going on against Jacob Fatu, Striker said that they should talk about the “elephant in the room” and how the court of public opinion would like to see Jacob Fatu slap the taste out of Matt Riddle’s mouth.

“But the court of public opinion does not convict. I’m sorry, I know it’s the world in which we live, but it’s not the case,” Striker said.

He was obviously alluding to Riddle’s sexual misconduct allegations of the past and that was not well received by fans.

“I’ve given this a lot of thought. Could not sleep. My critics are right. I was wrong. Tone deaf,” Striker wrote on social media today. “Trying to use the guise of art or character portrayal is self preservation. Thank you to those that shone light on this. It is now on me to stand in that light. I will be better.”

Meanwhile, a female wrestling fan on X by the name of Kelsey responded to the video of Striker’s commentary saying she was subject to inappropriate behavior from Striker himself in the past.

“I once had to push Striker off of me when he tried to put his hands down my jeans at an Indy show years ago because he was cool with one of my friends and thought that was enough of a go ahead,” she wrote. “None of this remotely surprises me.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

