How to Play Royal Rumble Bingo

Are you a fan of WWE? If so, then we’re sure you can’t wait for the next Royal Rumble! With 30 wrestlers in the ring and everyone excitedly chanting to see which one will be the last man standing, this is the event you should already have jotted down in your 2024 calendar.

But how to spice up your viewing experience? Well, we propose you host a Royal Rumble Bingo party!

As this version of the game grows in popularity, even online bingo sites plan to jump on the bandwagon and offer royal rumble bingo to their members, so you may find it easy to participate. On the other hand, if you can’t find an online bingo game with this particular theme, you may make your own! So here’s how to prepare for your own Royal Rumble Bingo party and jazz up your watching experience this January.

Find Where to Watch the Royal Rumble

If you’re in the US, you don’t have to worry much, as it will be available live on Peacock. For UK fans, you can sign up for the

WWE Network and watch it live from there on the 28th of January, sadly pretty late at night, as the live show starts at 1:00 AM local time. Thankfully, you can save the show, and if you manage to avoid the spoilers, you can have the same amount of fun the next day.

Bingo Meets Wrestling

So, how can you spruce up your Royal Rumble party? Print out the cards for Royal Rumble Bingo! It’s a twist on traditional bingo, where instead of numbers, the cards feature various events, predictions, cliches, and occurrences that might happen during the Royal Rumble match.

You can also create the cards with your friends before the match begins. You can write down your own predictions on the gridded paper. This way, you can make sure that no one has the same cards. For example, someone can write down “The Rock will return”, while someone else “Cody Rhodes will take out CM Punk”.

The goal is clear – first to bingo wins! Themed bingo games are often played at watch parties to make everyone even more hyped and focused on what’s happening on screen – the famous Eurovision Bingo parties are a great example of that.

How to Make the Royal Rumble Bingo Party

1. Gather your supplies

You have to get bingo cards, as many as people you’re hosting the night of the match, and markers, pens, or perfectly bingo daubers. You will also need to make a prize for the winner, such as a figurine of a WWE wrestler. When your guests show up, hand each a bingo card and explain the game.

2. Watch the Royal Rumble match and play

Tune in to the Royal Rumble event and watch the match unfold. As events on your card happen during the match, mark them off with your marker.

3. Aim for bingo

The goal is to be the first player to complete a straight line, diagonal, or full house. The first one to call all out “Bingo!” is your winner of the night!

Conclusion

We hope you organise the best Royal Rumble Bingo party on the block, the one that will be the talk of your friend group until the next grand WWE event!

