First two tag teams announced for the 2023 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns on NXT tomorrow night and WWE officially announced the first two teams who will be participating.

Former NXT champion Bron Breakker will team up with Baron Corbin while Axiom tag teams with Nathan Frazer.

Introduced in 2015, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic sees eight tag teams battling out to win the trophy and eventually a shot at the NXT Tag Team titles. In 2022, the female version of the tournament was also announced, with Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray winning the inaugural one. The Creed Brothers won the men’s 2022 edition.

The tournament was not held in 2023.

